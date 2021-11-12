HARRISBURG, Pa. - Medical professionals have long been touting the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine for adults and now for children, as they've been trying to dispel the myth that COVID doesn't affect kids.
"Since the start of the pandemic, 6.3 million have tested positive for COVID-19," said Pennsylvania Department of Health Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson.
And tens of thousands have been hospitalized.
Now, a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children ages 5 to 11, but some want to know more, so the state health department assembled a panel to answer questions.
First - what is an mRNA vaccine? Doctors say that means it's not a live vaccine.
"There's no COVID in the vaccine, so you can't get COVID from the vaccine, you can't spread COVID from the vaccine," Johnson said.
"What vaccines do is they are a way of training your body to fight against that virus or bacteria before your body sees it," said Dr. Swathi Gowtham, a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases.
The panel says the mRNA actually gets destroyed inside the muscle cell it was injected in within 24 hours, but the antibodies continue to multiply.
"It does not change your DNA or cause infertility," Gowtham said.
And parents who want to or have gotten their child vaccinated have questions, too.
With the dosage being different, what if your child has a birthday and goes from being 11 to 12 while they are getting their sequence of two shots?
"We recommend the children get the vaccine based on age, so an 11-year-old would get the pediatric dose, and at 12 you would get the adult dose," said Dr. Trude Haecker, with the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
And with Thanksgiving around the corner, some parents want to know how much protection their child has after that first shot?
"It's hard to calculate what the protection is after that first shot, but it's still better than nothing," Gowtham said.
Doctors say vaccines for children under age 5 could come in early 2022.