HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania officials are sending out another round of COVID-19 antigen test kits.
The Health Department announced it's starting distribution Tuesday of rapid antigen test cards to six more counties, including Northampton.
This is the ninth week that this type of test is being sent out, which is less invasive than the PCR tests.
It comes as coronavirus numbers keep climbing across the state. Health officials reported Tuesday 10,170 new cases, pushing the caseload to more than 436,600. They also reported 169 more deaths.