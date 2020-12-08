coronavirus update generic graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania officials are sending out another round of COVID-19 antigen test kits.

The Health Department announced it's starting distribution Tuesday of rapid antigen test cards to six more counties, including Northampton.

This is the ninth week that this type of test is being sent out, which is less invasive than the PCR tests.

It comes as coronavirus numbers keep climbing across the state. Health officials reported Tuesday 10,170 new cases, pushing the caseload to more than 436,600. They also reported 169 more deaths.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.