President Joe Biden said he hopes to decide, based on data, whether or not to support a federal gas tax holiday by the end of this week. It is a move that could save drivers about 18 cents a gallon.
Jason Toro said he has been getting gas two to three days a week.
"That would be nice, that would be nice," said Toro, who is from Reading. "That price needs to go down more."
According to AAA, the national gas price average is $4.98, while in Pennsylvania, the average cost is $5.02.
Jeff Benedict commutes from Wyomissing to Allentown for work five days a week. He said the holiday might be good for the average American for a period of time.
"To me, that's probably a short-term Band-Aid for other symptoms that need to be corrected," Benedict said.
Albert Van Maanen says it costs around $90 to fill up his car with diesel, and he does not think a holiday would help anyone.
"They should be going after the oil companies because they're getting more than they should be getting," Van Maanen said.
Meanwhile, Julian O'Brien said he thinks what the president's considering would help save money.
"I trying to be kind of cautious about how much I am driving just because of how high the prices are," O'Brien said.