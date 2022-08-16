HARRISBURG, Pa. - School funding has been a top topic for the Pennsylvania Legislature and the state's candidates for governor.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has a plan that calls for radically changing how schools are funded.

Just as the state legislature approved a $1 billion increase in spending for Pennsylvania's public schools, Mastriano is calling for a massive cut in favor of giving some of that money to parents for more school choice.

But Pennsylvania's largest teachers union says it doesn't give the proposal a passing grade.

“Certainly, cutting school spending by more than $12 billion would undermine the public schools that we have, we would have a system that looks nothing like it does now,” said Chris Lilienthal of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

The PSEA says the plan is short on details but would cut per-student funding in half.

Mastriano discussed it in a March radio interview.

“I think instead of $19,000, we fund each student around $9,000 or $10,000, and they can decide which school to go to, public school, private school, religious school, cyber school or home school,” Mastriano told WRTA in Altoona.

Mastriano's campaign website says there would be Education Opportunity Accounts for parents as well as expanded scholarship programs for private schools, such as the EITC and OITC.

However, Lilienthal says those programs lack oversight and, using available data, estimates a nearly $13 billion cut in education funding. This includes charter and career and technical schools as well as a loss of more than 118,000 positions.

Allentown could lose $98 million and nearly 1,000 staff members. Bethlehem could lose more than $100 million and 861 staff.

“I think the larger goal of the proposal is to really defund public schools,” said Bethlehem Superintendent Joseph Roy.

Republican state Rep. Gary Day, who lost in the primary, defends Mastriano's plan, saying "parental choice is an important component to bringing market forces to education."

He also said most superintendents should leave politics to elected officials.

Lilienthal says the union's stance isn't political, but strictly educational.

“This really isn't about one candidate or the other. It's about what's best for the future of public education,” Lilienthal said.

We did reach out to Mastriano directly, but did not hear back.

As for his opponent Democrat Josh Shapiro, he has said he supports fully funding public schools.

This comes as a decision is expected this fall in the landmark school funding trial. If Mastriano were to win and implement this plan, it would certainly affect that court decision, but the state legislature would have to approve his plan.