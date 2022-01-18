HARRISBURG, Pa. - "Students of color face a big disadvantage in achieving post-secondary degrees compared to white students," said Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Noe Ortega Tuesday.
Ortega took the stand as part of a landmark trial over public education funding in the state.
He said that how public education is funded plays a big role in that racial disparity, and it's not something the Department of Education is satisfied with.
Six school districts are suing the state over how school funding is done. The trial is now in its second month.
The districts say the state's constitution mandates a thorough and efficient education for all students, but poorer districts are at a distinct disadvantage due to the funding structure.
The lawsuit says it's because 55% of public education funding comes from local revenues like property taxes, and poorer districts can't keep up with wealthier districts. The lawsuit says students in poor districts are disadvantaged, especially in how they do in statewide testing, graduation rates, and earning college degrees.
Ortega answered questions that focused on his time as the state's Deputy Secretary of Higher Education. The questions specifically centered around secondary education research data from the National Student Clearinghouse. During cross examination Ortega did concede that minority students are under reported in that data compared to white students.
The defendants, which include Senate Pro Tempore Republican Jake Corman, argue state public education funding has been increasing. An attorney for House Speaker Bryan Cutler, also named in the suit, point to a $300-million boost in funding in the latest budget as some of the proof the state constitution is not being violated.
They do say the system isn't perfect and improvements can be made, but how a student performs on standardized tests is not part of the state constitution.
Plaintiffs say the fair funding formula, which is set to help poorer districts and which the state overhauled in 2016, uses only 14% of state funds.
The trial is expected to go into February.