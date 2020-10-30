This is the first presidential election in Pennsylvania where anyone could request a mail-in-ballot without a reason, and while we're in the middle of a pandemic, many have.
Over 3 million have requested a mail-in-ballot, and of those just over 2.2 million have been returned. That's about 73%.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says that is not bad with four days still to go.
"You never get 100 percent, so it's not like, cause people change their mind, they decide to go in person, there's all sorts of scenarios that happen," Boockvar said.
Boockvar says you can go in person and surrender your mail-in-ballot on Election Day, but be prepared. There may be long lines at polling places. More than 9 million people are registered to vote.
So far Bookvar says of the 2.2 million returned ballots almost 1.5 million are from registered Democrats, and just over 500,000 are from registered Republicans.
Boockvar is encouraging county election officials to start canvassing the ballots at 7 a.m. on Election Day, meaning they open the ballots and process them. But, even if election offices start that early Boockvar worries it might take until Friday before they are all counted.
"We may have it happen sooner than everyone, the majority of votes counted early, but I feel the overwhelming majority will be counted by Friday if not before," Boockvar said.