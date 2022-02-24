HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A new filing by top state elections officials argues it would be premature for the state Supreme Court to order Pennsylvania’s legislative elections this year to be held based on old maps of state House and Senate districts.
The officials argued in a filing made Wednesday that House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff’s request to use the old maps “is without foundation in law or fact.”
Benninghoff sued a week ago, asking the high court to throw out the new district plan and to declare that this year’s elections be run based on district lines adopted in 2013.