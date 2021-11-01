HARRISBURG, Pa. — Employees in Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration are being offered five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.
The administration, in an email to employees on Monday, said the five days of "verification leave" can be used between Dec. 20 and March 31. Any verification leave unused by March 31 will be paid as a lump sum.
It said an employee who is already fully vaccinated and verified that status to the administration will automatically receive the additional five days of leave.
"This new paid leave package is designed to continue supporting our employees during this pandemic, while also helping to end it," said Michael Newsome, the state's secretary of administration. "By encouraging commonwealth employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine and stay home if they are sick, we are increasing the safety of our workplaces, as well as our communities."
The administration already offers a paid day off to get vaccinated.
Republican state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, the House majority leader, criticized the plan, saying it will cost the state's taxpayers $100 million.
"The same administration that, without notice, permanently ended thousands of Pennsylvania jobs and shuttered mom-and-pop stores across the Commonwealth with its ill-advised and overbroad economic shutdown is now forcing many of those same individuals to finance this week-long paid vacation or cash payouts for the governor's employees who received a COVID-19 vaccination," Benninghoff said. "Pennsylvania taxpayers deserve better and those who have suffered financial devastation as a result of this administration's destructive unilateral action are due an explanation as to why they are struggling to make ends meet while funding additional vacation time for the governor's employees."