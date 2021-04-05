WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Vaccine eligibility in Pennsylvania is expanding to more adults.
Starting Monday, people who fall into the state's Phase 1B category can get vaccinated against COVID-19.
It'll cover a range of essential workers as it expands to another 1 million residents.
"Our goal has always been to get shots in arms safely and effectively and equitably," said Alison Beam, Pennsylvania's acting health secretary.
The state is rapidly expanding eligibility to keep up with President Joe Biden's plan of allowing everyone 16 years of age and older to be eligible for the vaccine starting April 19th.
"As we think through the next phase...whether that be adolescent vaccinations or the need for booster shots...we know we have learned a tremendous amount over the past three months, and we expect to use every aspect of what we've learned to inform and improve what we do next," Beam said.
Since December, under Phase 1A, health care workers, residents in long term care facilities, those 65 and older, and people with high-risk conditions were able to get vaccinated.
It was in March that teachers, school staff and child care workers were added under the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Last week, law enforcement officers, firefighters, grocery store workers and other agriculture workers became eligible.
Now under Phase 1B, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, public transit workers and individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs will be eligible to receive their first dose.
Then in a quick transition, another 1.7 million residents in Phase 1C become eligible on Monday, April 12.
All adults in Pennsylvania will become eligible the following week on April 19.