HARRISBURG, Pa. - Older adults and people with disabilities in Pennsylvania now have until the end of the year to apply for rebates on their 2021 rent and property taxes.
State officials announced Monday that the application deadline has been extended from June 30 to December 31.
It comes after Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a one-time bonus rebate that, if approved by the General Assembly, would double the amount of the rebate for this filing period.
More information can be found on the state Department of Revenue website.