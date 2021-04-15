The pause placed on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Pennsylvania will now last a little longer.
The state's department of health announced Thursday that it is extending the suspension of the vaccine an extra four days. Originally, that single-shot vaccine would be stopped until April 20. Now, it's on hold until April 24.
The move is based on a recommendation by both the CDC and FDA. They're investigating blood clots within six women who got the shot, one of whom is from Pennsylvania. The 26-year-old woman from Pennsylvania recovered after treatment at a New Jersey hospital.
People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of their vaccination should contact their health care provider.
More than 6 million people have gotten the J&J vaccine.
“The safety procedures built into the vaccination process are working and should instill confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the available COVID-19 vaccines,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “I urge individuals who have appointments scheduled to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination to keep those appointments.”