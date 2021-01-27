A report by The American Lung Association has some sobering findings about tobacco use in Pennsylvania.
Nearly one in five adults in the commonwealth smokes, and more than 25 percent of high schoolers use tobacco.
"That's what's really alarming, especially in a time that's never been more important for lung health, we're still in this COVID-19 pandemic," said Molly Pisciottano, the director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Pennsylvania's score in the annual State of Tobacco Control report is really low. The state earned all Fs and Ds in categories including access to resources to quit and smoke-free air. Meanwhile, neighboring New Jersey scored an A in smoke-free air.
"The concern is definitely the impacts of second-hand smoke," Pisciottano said.
The report points to a large number of exemptions in the commonwealth that allow some indoor spaces, such as casinos and bars, to allow indoor smoking.
"We definitely want to be able to help protect the hospitality workers and patrons that go there," Pisciottano said.
Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable deaths in the state, and the nation. One of the biggest concerns remains flavored tobacco products.
California, for example, recently passed a law banning flavored tobacco. New Jersey has banned all flavored e-cigarettes.