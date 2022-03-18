HARRISBURG, Pa. - They're cheap, potent and accessible, and experts say they're killing our kids.
We're talking about fake drugs laced with fentanyl, and drug dealers are now using social media to target teenagers.
"The drug trafficking today is social media platforms, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook has become the new needle park," said Shawn Ellerman with the DEA.
"It is incredibly hard to distinguish between a legitimate prescription pill by looks alone and access to these fake pills is ever increasing over the internet," said Jen Smith, the DDAP Secretary.
Forget the old days of the drug deal on the corner. Now, dealers go online to push pills, and counterfeit ones laced with fentanyl are killing kids at an alarming rate.
The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration. They're trying to get the word out that everyone needs to be aware of what's happening.
"There is another more deadly monster that is lurking in the shadows that has also played a role, that monster is fentanyl," said Smith.
Fentanyl is now found in 75 percent of all overdose deaths in Pennsylvania, and the people on the front lines say the dealers grab our kids online and deliver drugs right to their homes. So everyone needs to steer clear of buying anything from anyone who isn't a legitimate doctor.
"If not you are really playing with your life," said Ellerman.
But the ultimate goal for guys like Shawn Ellerman is to get drug prevention programs back in the schools.
"We have kids today that are graduating high school that have not had one class on drug prevention and the reality of what drug abuse can be," said Ellerman.
If you or someone you love has a drug problem, you can call the Get Help Now Hotline at 1800662 HELP 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.