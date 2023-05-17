HARRISBURG, Pa. - Fishing licenses are going to cost Pennsylvania residents more next year.

The Fish and Boat Commission gave approval to raise those fees for the 2024 year.

The most common licenses and permits include a Resident Annual Fishing License and a Trout Permit. Those are going up by $2.50 each when 2024 licenses go on sale beginning on December 1, 2023.

Separate adjustments would be applied to other license and permit categories for non-residents, seniors, and tourists, according to a news release from the commission.