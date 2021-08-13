HARRISBURG, Pa. - With decreasing reports of sick and dead wild birds, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said Friday it is lifting the recommendation to stop feeding birds.
The commission had said in July it was investigating more than 70 reports of songbirds that are sick or dying due to a mysterious health condition. Common symptoms include discharge or crusting around the eyes, eye lesions, and neurological signs such as falling over or head tremors.
Much is still unknown about what caused the mortality event documented in Washington D.C. and at least 10 states, including Pennsylvania, since late May, the commission said.
No definitive cause of illness or death has been determined.
The commission previously asked people to stop using bird feeders and bird baths while it investigated the mysterious illness. Since then, research has ruled out many potential causes, and there is no indication that feeding birds or maintaining bird baths were contributing factors, according to the commission.
No human health or domestic animal (livestock, poultry, pets) issues have been documented, the commission said.
“The public plays a vital role in wildlife health surveillance,” said Game Commission Wildlife Veterinarian Andrew Di Salvo. “They are often the first to notice and report injured, sick, or dead wildlife. All those extra sets of eyes and ears enables us to respond as quickly as possible and resolve or investigate the situation. We certainly appreciate their vigilance and look forward to continue to work closely with them into the future.”
Natural resource management agencies in the affected jurisdictions continue to work with diagnostic laboratories to investigate the cause(s) of this event. The USGS National Wildlife Health Center, the University of Georgia Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study, the University of Pennsylvania Wildlife Futures Program, the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, and multiple state labs have been involved.
Based on results received to date, the following pathogens have not been detected in any of the birds tested: Salmonella and Chlamydia (bacteria); avian influenza virus, West Nile virus, coronaviruses, Newcastle disease virus, herpesviruses, and poxviruses; and Trichomonas parasites. Toxicology tests have been negative for heavy metals along with common pesticides and herbicides. Transmission electron microscopy and additional diagnostic tests, including metagenomics work, are ongoing.