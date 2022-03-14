HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced that it will begin accepting applications from local law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth to receive grant money for the purpose of preventing and investigating unlawful gambling.
The Local Law Enforcement Grant Program’s Guidelines and Application are available for download on the Board’s website, authorities say.
Officials note that annually, $2 million is allocated to the Board to award grants to local law enforcement agencies to fund activities related to the identification, prevention, deterrence, enforcement, investigation or prosecution of activities involving unlawful gambling in the Commonwealth.
Local law enforcement agencies who are eligible to apply for these grants include:
- Municipal and Regional Police Departments
- District Attorney Offices
- Pennsylvania State Police (when it is the primary enforcement agency in that municipality)
- Sheriffs with authority to conduct enforcement of unlawful gaming laws
- Task Forces of any combination of the above agencies
- College and University Police Departments.
The Board says it now includes College and University Police Departments as local law enforcement agencies eligible applicants in recognition of the role these entities may play in combatting illegal gambling on higher education campuses.
In addition to obtaining the Program Guidelines and Application Form from the Board’s website, interested agencies may contact Senior Counsel Denise Miller-Tshudy at 717-703-2562 or dmillertsh@pa.gov.