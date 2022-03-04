Prices at the gas pump continue to spike as the crisis worsens in Ukraine.
The national average is currently $3.72 a gallon, jumping by 11 cents a gallon since just Monday.
Locally, some stations are well above $4.00 a gallon and AAA predicts those prices will continue to rise.
Just in this last week alone the average price for a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania hit $3.87 a gallon. The price at some pumps in Allentown is over $4.00.
Lawmakers like Senator Pat Toomey are pushing to cut off Russian oil and gas exports as part of sanctions against the country.
Make no mistake: by failing to cut off Russian oil and gas, the U.S. is helping fund Putin's war.— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) March 3, 2022
The U.S. must immediately halt its purchases of Russian energy and force other countries to do the same.
Nancy Pelosi agrees, saying we need to ban the oil coming from Russia.
President Biden is in supporting of cutting of Russian oil but not without some caution.
"What he does not want to do is topple the global marketplace or impact the American people more with higher energy and gas prices," said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.
Republican leaders say relying on domestic production will be crucial.
"We are much better and stronger if we are selling to our friends than if we are having to buy it from our enemies," said U.S. Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming .
Some officials say the current gas prices has little to do with the war in Ukraine and that only 4% of oil is imported from Russia.
"We are not as reliant on Russian oil as what's being portrayed by my GOP colleagues. Frankly, if the price goes up, it's because our domestic oil producers quite honestly aren't producing as much oil as they can and should," said Representative Susan Wild of PA's 7th District, covering Lehigh County and Northampton County as well as parts of Monroe County.
Wild say pre-pandemic, 13 million barrels of oil were produced every day in the U.S. That number is now down to 11.7 million.
Owners of local gas stations say deliveries remain on time, but worry that could change.