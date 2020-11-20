HARRISBURG, Pa. - The president has been moving toward one last approach to reversing the results of the election, and that is pushing Republican leaders in battleground states to toss the votes of the citizens and select alternative slates of electors who favor Trump.
Trump met Friday with Michigan leaders. They later said they're not aware of any information that would change Joe Biden's victory in the state.
Republican Charlie Dent, a former Lehigh Valley congressman, said on CNN that his contacts in the state government tell him that GOP leaders in Harrisburg will in fact go to Washington to meet with Trump.
But Dent says he's confident those GOP lawmakers will not be willing to go along with any plan to toss Pennsylvania's vote in favor of an alternative slate of electors. Dent said that would create a huge political firestorm.