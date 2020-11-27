Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg on sunny day in fall - autumn
Chad Blimline | 69 News

HARRISBURG, Pa. - More than 20 Republican members of the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives have introduced a resolution to dispute statewide election results citing what they call "substantial irregularities and improprieties associated with mail-in balloting."

The resolution demands the governor and secretary of state withdraw the certification of the presidency and all statewide races.

PennLive.com reports that a spokesman for House Majority Leader Republican Kerry Benninghoff said caucus leaders already decided that they are standing by the popular voter winner of the presidential race getting the electors.

And a spokesman for Republican Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler told PennLive Cutler had no involvement with Friday's resolution, and that he hasn't scheduled any meetings to address it before the legislative session ends on Monday.

