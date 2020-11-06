HARRISBURG, Pa. - As the counting of votes continues in Pennsylvania, leaders of the Republican-led State Legislature are calling on the administration of Democratic Governor Tom Wolf to complete a full election audit before the certification of any results.
House Speaker Bryan Cutler and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman argue that changes made by the Department of State in recent months over how mail-in ballots are distributed, collected and processed created confusion for county election officials and has brought a cloud of uncertainty over the process.
Let me be very clear, I have no knowledge of any voter fraud. I have no knowledge of any misdeed other than the process which the Department of State ran this election. That's the unfortunate part. Because no matter who wins, you're going to have 50 percent of the population no matter which side that is not going to have faith in the result," Corman said.
State Republican leaders say an audit is needed because of inconsistencies between court actions and Department of State guidance, including the dismissal of signature requirements.
The Wolf administration has argued the changes in mail-in ballot procedures were needed to give other options to voters who did not fee safe voting in-person on Election Day because of the pandemic.