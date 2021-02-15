Pennsylvania’s Republican Party may meet to discuss censuring U.S. Senator Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial.
Republican party officials from the county level say state GOP chairman Lawrence Tabas emailed them shortly after the impeachment trial concluded Saturday to tell them that a meeting is being planned to discuss Toomey's vote.
Toomey is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection.”
A majority of the Senate entered guilty votes against Trump, but fell short of the two-thirds super-majority needed for a conviction.