Election, voting ballot box generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania House Republicans are taking another crack at election reform now that Democratic Governor Tom Wolf softened his stance on voter ID.

The Center Square is reporting that House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove has started circulating a co-sponsorship memo to reintroduce his bill called the Pennsylvania Voting Rights Protection Act.

The House GOP move comes after Wolf said he's not opposed to broadening the state's voter ID law, just not in the way Grove envisioned it.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.