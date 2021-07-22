HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania House Republicans are taking another crack at election reform now that Democratic Governor Tom Wolf softened his stance on voter ID.
The Center Square is reporting that House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove has started circulating a co-sponsorship memo to reintroduce his bill called the Pennsylvania Voting Rights Protection Act.
The House GOP move comes after Wolf said he's not opposed to broadening the state's voter ID law, just not in the way Grove envisioned it.