Harrisburg State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A backer of former President Donald Trump’s effort to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation" of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election is suggesting that fellow Republicans in the state Senate are blocking his efforts.

In a Facebook video posted Thursday, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano blamed “the powers that be” for stopping him from holding a meeting of the committee he chairs to vote on issuing subpoenas to counties. He later deleted the video.

Mastriano has helped spread Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen from him in Pennsylvania.

Senate Republican leaders have been largely silent about Mastriano’s efforts and it has sowed discord in the Republican caucus. Democrats oppose it.

