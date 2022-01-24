HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's Administration announced funding for the economic recovery at abandoned mine land locations across the state.
The administration said Monday in a release $25 million has been made available for reclamation projects with economic development in mind.
The governor said the projects will bring economic opportunity and activity to Pennsylvania, and eliminate dangerous environmental scars left over from the state's mining history.
“Removing the dangerous hazards from these sites also removes barriers to productive use. These sites will become hiking trails, farm fields, and solar farms – a new future for sites still marred from past use,” Wolf said.
One of the counties involved in the project is Schuylkill County, which has a 'high priority' water-filled pit, an 11-acre abandoned refuse pile and a 43-acre spoil area. A DEP-approved alkaline material will be added to neutralize acidity and re-establish vegetation, along with other improvements, Wolf said.
The 2020 Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program will provide an additional $25 million of U.S. Treasury funds for Pennsylvania’s AML program.