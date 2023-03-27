WEST READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is honoring the victims of the deadly explosion in West Reading.

Shapiro ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff until Friday, the governor said Monday.

Seven people died and several people were injured in the explosion Friday evening at R.M. Palmer chocolate factory. Authorities searched through the rubble in the hours and days that followed to find all of the victims.

Shapiro visited the site Saturday to meet with rescue crews and see the search efforts.