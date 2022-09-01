WASHINGTON - Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for governor, is suing the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mastriano claims the January 6 House Committee does not have the authority to compel him and others to sit for depositions.

He also argues the committee broke a rule when it would not allow him to record an informal interview he had with the committee last month. Because of that, Mastriano did not answer any questions from the committee.

Mastriano has backed former President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims the 2020 election was stolen.

Mastriano was on Capitol grounds during the January 6 attack, but said he was not involved in any illegal activities.

He has not been charged with any crimes.