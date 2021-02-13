According to the latest data available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 70 million doses of vaccine have been distributed across the country.
"They've had an incredible efficacy of about 95 percent for protecting against illness,” Dr. Peter Ender, Chief of Infectious Disease at St. Luke's University Health Network, said of the vaccines.
In addition to the Pizer and Moderna vaccine currently available, doctors say a third vaccine by Johnson & Johnson may be available by March. This as new strains and mutations of the virus continue to appear. It's estimated new strains may ultimately represent a majority of the cases by March or April.
"The concern about these is they're mutations of the Covid virus that make them more contagious,” Dr. Kara Mascitti, Network Director of Epidemiology and Infection Prevention at St. Luke's, said. “Up to 50 percent more contagious, which means they spread more easily.”
Despite administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine, Pennsylvania has been criticized for its vaccine rollout. According to Becker's Hospital Review, the state ranks 41st out of 50 for percentage of vaccine administered.
"I have ordered vaccine providers to administer at least 80 percent of first doses of vaccine they receive within seven days of delivery," said Pennsylvania Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam.
Earlier this week Governor Wolf signed an order that updates requirements for vaccine providers and narrows the vaccine provider network in an effort to increase efficiency.
Doctors said, at this point, it’s not known how long the vaccine will protect against the virus for.
"It’s certainly a possibility that the covid vaccine becomes like the flu vaccine, something we get annually; but, as a scientific and medical community we just need to learn more,” Dr. Mascitti said. “Most people believe it’s going to be at least several months; hopefully much longer,” Dr. Ender noted.
The CDC recently updated guidance to indicate that after someone has been fully vaccinated for two weeks, they do not have to quarantine, even if they come in contact with a positive case.
"That can help simplify all our lives, if there's not a need for quarantine after you've been vaccinated,” Dr. Ender said.