HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Pennsylvania Department of Health is using a new resource to help people find available vaccines.
The department transitioned Friday to using vaccines.gov as the mapping source to help people find a location to get vaccinated, announced Health Secretary Alison Beam, in a news release.
“Our goal is to make it quick and easy for people to get vaccinated and to help overcome any hesitancy,” Beam said. “This transition provides the best information to Pennsylvanians who want to get vaccinated as we work to reach at least 70 percent of adults vaccinated.”
She said the move is part of the department’s work to ensure people can get vaccinated close to home, and with the option to choose the vaccine they may prefer.
Individuals searching for a vaccine can choose between locations having any of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Vaccines.gov, also known as Vaccine Finder, is a free, online service developed by Boston Children’s Hospital, the United States Department of Health and Human Services, and the CDC. It provides the latest vaccine availability, at providers and pharmacies across the United States. This trusted website has been used previously for other types of vaccines too, such as the flu shot.
This transition to Vaccine Finder for Pennsylvania also ensures that all vaccine providers in Pennsylvania display on Apple Maps. Users can find nearby COVID-19 vaccination locations from the search bar in Apple Maps by selecting COVID-19 Vaccines in the Find Nearby menu or by asking Siri, “Where can I get a COVID vaccination?”
Google Maps and Facebook are also using Vaccines.gov as the source of the information being displayed as people search for a location where they can get the COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition, individuals can text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for English, or VACUNA (822862) for Spanish and receive three possible vaccination sites in their area, with phone numbers to call for an appointment.
To answer any frequently asked questions about the pandemic, the vaccine or Pennsylvania-specific policies, click here to learn more.