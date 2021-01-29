HARRISBURG, Pa. - Nearly 900,000 people in Pennsylvania have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots.
That's according to officials with the state's health department. They say so far, more than 1.8 million doses of the vaccine have been received at hospitals and clinics across the state. About 49 percent of those have been administered to those who are currently eligible to receive it.
Officials say they're working on trying to get more vaccines into smaller regions.
"You're gonna see in the coming weeks, more community-based vaccinations happening. Once our allocations begin to increase where we can start to have vaccines available to do those types of clinics. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is working very specifically on that mission," said April Hutcheson, the state health department's director of communications.
But some Pennsylvania lawmakers don't think the state is moving quickly enough to distribute the vaccine. A GOP-led House committee will hold a public hearing on the issue on Monday at 9 a.m. It'll be livestreamed on the House GOP website.