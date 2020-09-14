HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania health officials made an appeal to colleges and universities in the state to help fight the coronavirus.
State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that her department is seeing a spike this month in new cases, particularly in people aged 19 to 24.
She said she believes the jump is mainly due to the fact that most colleges are now back in session.
Levine warned that what happens on-campus directly impacts everyone off-campus, but also cautioned against colleges changing to all-virtual learning too quickly.
State health officials say, overall, more than 1200 new cases came in over the last two days, pushing the total number of infections to just over 145,000. They also say seven new deaths were reported Monday, raising the statewide death toll to 7,869.