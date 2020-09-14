Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania health officials made an appeal to colleges and universities in the state to help fight the coronavirus.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that her department is seeing a spike this month in new cases, particularly in people aged 19 to 24.

She said she believes the jump is mainly due to the fact that most colleges are now back in session.

Levine warned that what happens on-campus directly impacts everyone off-campus, but also cautioned against colleges changing to all-virtual learning too quickly.

State health officials say, overall, more than 1200 new cases came in over the last two days, pushing the total number of infections to just over 145,000. They also say seven new deaths were reported Monday, raising the statewide death toll to 7,869.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.