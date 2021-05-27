Many women may be concerned about whether to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they're pregnant.
Pennsylvania Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said Thursday that if you're pregnant, you can get vaccinated, that the vaccines are safe for those who are expecting.
She also cautioned that pregnant people who have the coronavirus could get severely ill.
Her discussion was part of the second "Vax Facts" series moderated by First Lady of Pennsylvania Frances Wolf.
Thursday's conversation focused on the COVID vaccine and reproductive health, including how it can protect your baby.
"Recent reports have shown that people who are vaccinated develop antibodies that can cross the placenta and may protect the infant after birth," Johnson said.
Johnson says studies on that are still ongoing.
Since getting vaccinated is a personal choice, she advises to consult with your doctor if you still have concerns.