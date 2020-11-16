HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Wolf's administration says its program that helps long-term care facilities combat COVID-19 will still need plenty of support in 2021.

The state's Human Services Department secretary talked with Geisinger Medical Center leaders and other health officials Monday about the Regional Response Health Collaborative. The RRHC program was designed to bolster Pennsylvania’s support for long-term care facilities and their residents and staff.

Launched in late July, the RRHC program was established to provide clinical support, technical assistance, and education to long-term care facilities as they work to prevent and mitigate spread of COVID-19. 

Secretary Teresa Miller says outbreaks can still happen in nursing homes, but the program's collaborative approach in helping those places respond is "saving lives."

The program is funded through the federal CARES Act.

Pennsylvania’s long-term care system serves more than 127,000 people living in nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living residences, and private intermediate care facilities. 

