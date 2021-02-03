HARRISBURG, Pa. - Lawmakers in Harrisburg want to know why there is a backlog in vaccinations, and what needs to be done to help providers. The main concern is more communication.
"This has to be a concerted effort for us. If we can know weeks ahead of time or even a week ahead of time of what we are getting then we can do much better planning," said Susan Friedberg Kalson, CEO of Squirrel Hill Health Center.
Workers with the Pennsylvania Department of Health say they are not getting much notice from the federal government when it comes to the number of vaccine doses. But on Tuesday, the Biden administration announced that states will start getting three weeks notice about how much vaccine they will receive on a weekly basis.
"That will trickle down to the state and that we will be able to give that notice once it is available to us," said Pennsylvania Department of Health Senior Adviser Lindsey Mauldin.
The Biden administration will also start sending doses of the vaccine directly to the pharmacies participating in the federal program. That could mean more vaccine for other providers.
"We're currently sending 36% of Pennsylvania's allotment of Moderna vaccine to the retail pharmacy partnership locations. We have to wait and see how many doses will be sent to TopKo and Rite-Aid locations," Mauldin said.
Currently the state still ranks well behind others when it comes to administering the vaccine.
Health department workers say there is a lag in reporting, and they are more worried about getting vaccine into arms, and they are administering the vaccine as soon as they get it. They expect the one millionth person to be vaccinated by Feb. 6.