Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of Health talked about the guidance for children not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Secretary Meg Snead addressed parents and their families at the Please Touch Museum Tuesday in Philadelphia.

She urged everyone over the age of 12 to get the vaccine, especially the parents of young children.

Health officials said children under the age of two do not need to wear face coverings.

But children between the ages of 2 and 12 should wear face coverings in public settings or around people outside of their household.

