Pennsylvania coronavirus map generic graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. - As the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania climbed officials Wednesday talked about the effect COVID-19 has on long haulers.

Dr. Rachel Levine said those are people who take a long time to recover.

She reported 1,153 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths. Levine said in Pennsylvania 82 percent of those infected have recovered.

But she cautioned that true recovery can be a long process based on new trends.

"Long term impacts from COVID19 are more likely to affect women than men. A study from France found the age of COVID-19 long haulers to be 40 years of age. And many of those long haulers are health care workers," Levine said.

Dr. Levine also said the state has a robust plan to distribute and administer a vaccine as soon as it is available.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.