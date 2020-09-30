HARRISBURG, Pa. - As the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania climbed officials Wednesday talked about the effect COVID-19 has on long haulers.
Dr. Rachel Levine said those are people who take a long time to recover.
She reported 1,153 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths. Levine said in Pennsylvania 82 percent of those infected have recovered.
But she cautioned that true recovery can be a long process based on new trends.
"Long term impacts from COVID19 are more likely to affect women than men. A study from France found the age of COVID-19 long haulers to be 40 years of age. And many of those long haulers are health care workers," Levine said.
Dr. Levine also said the state has a robust plan to distribute and administer a vaccine as soon as it is available.