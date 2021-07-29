HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania health officials say the state is seeing a spike in the Delta variant.

"Just yesterday we had 1088 new cases of COVID, we now have 445 people in the hospital, 46 of those are on ventilators. And we recorded seven deaths," said Acting Physician General Denise Johnson.

Johnson says those hospitalizations and deaths could have been avoided through vaccination.

Right now roughly 52 percent of Pennsylvanians are vaccinated. But health officials say more people need to participate, so they're getting creative by going after no-shows for shot number two.

"While the recommendation is to get the second dose within 42 days for best results, it is never too late to get your second dose. You do not have to start over," said Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam.

Beam says starting next week, more than 250,000 people will be getting a reminder text to get their second shot.

Beam says the state is also working on plans to roll out a booster shot program if necessary.

But she says the biggest hurdle is getting the vaccine hesitant educated, and fighting myths like the one that says the vaccine is more risky than actually getting COVID.

Or another myth that if you had COVID you're protected from the Delta variant.

"People who have recovered from COVID have a wide variety of responses, some people continue to have an immune response and some people don't. And we don't really have a really good way of knowing that," Johnson said.

Officials say being vaccinated significantly cuts your chances of serious illness.

