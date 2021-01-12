It's a month into Operation Warp Speed, and not as many people have been vaccinated as planned. But there has been significant progress made.
"Nearly 38 million total doses of the vaccine to date, including about 25 million first doses, have been made available for states to order against, with more becoming available this week," said U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.
He says by next week 95 percent of nursing homes will have gotten their first vaccine doses.
There is going to be a change in who is now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. Federal officials want anyone 65 and over, and adults with serious preexisting conditions, next in line for the vaccine.
"State restrictions on eligibility have obstructed speed and accessibility of administration," Azar said.
"In the end we want everyone who wants a vaccine vaccinated and we'll be continuing to work relentlessly towards that," Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said in a news conference Tuesday.
Pennsylvania health officials say they are looking at the new guidance from the federal government and are pleased that all vaccines will be released, but for planning purposes there needs to be more communication.
"We want to know how much vaccine is going to go to specific hospitals and the more detail for example that we have of that, the better that we can prepare," Levine said.
The federal government also wants more sites where people can get vaccinated.
Pennsylvania health officials say they hope to have a plan to implement the federal government's recommendations by next week.