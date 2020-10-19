HARRISBURG, Pa. - While many people look forward to the fall season, no one has been looking forward to what health experts have been predicting.
"The fall resurgence is here and while we always have to take this deadly virus seriously, now is really the time to double down," Governor Tom Wolf said Monday.
Case numbers are climbing in Pennsylvania. On Friday, more than 1800 new cases were reported, a number only surpassed once in mid-April. This weekend 2300 cases were reported over the two days. State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says this time the demographics are shifting to the younger generation.
"The percentage of cases among 13 to 18 year olds has been the highest since the pandemic over September and October," Levine said.
But, as daunting as all this may seem, there is some good news. The Wolf administration says it is much better prepared for this next wave.
"We have built a robust testing system, we've built a robust contact tracing system," Wolf said.
Governor Wolf says the state has built a surplus of PPE, and treatments and medical care have gotten better since the spring.
"We face the fall resurgence with better tools than before, but it's still a challenge," Levine said.
A challenge that they say will require everyone to continue social distancing and wearing a mask.