HARRISBURG, Pa. - On a day where the state hit a new daily record of 2,900 coronavirus cases Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state has a three-phase distribution plan when a vaccine is approved by the FDA.
"The general population would be phase 3. Phase 1 are health care workers and personnel in various different settings and the most vulnerable populations. Phase 2 is more vulnerable populations," she said.
Dr. Levine said there is no timetable, as the state has to wait for the federal government to approve one.
She says six are in the works and believes a vaccine from Pfizer may be the front runner.
"When people get the vaccine, they still need to wear masks, still going to need to wash their hands, to use hand sanitizer," she said.
And social distance. Dr. Levine says a vaccine may not prevent someone from getting COVID-19 but it decreases their chances and will make the virus less severe if contracted.
She says vaccinations will not be mandatory but millions will need to get it before she advises people to stop wearing masks.
"We do not know the percentage of people that need to be vaccinated from this virus to decrease community spread so the population is immune. We learn through practice like with measles," Levine said.
She also said the state has no plans to return to a red, yellow or green shutdown phase or close schools.