Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's highest court is stepping in to handle a lawsuit over the governor's pandemic shutdown orders.

The justices announced Wednesday they will decide a case that was filed in a lower court by Senate Republicans, seeking to end Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's disaster proclamation. The order said justices will decide the case based on filings that have been made in both courts and that they will “address the merits of the petitioner’s application in due course.”

Republican majorities in both chambers, along with a few Democrats, voted to end the emergency disaster declaration that has led to closure of “non-life-sustaining” businesses, bans on large gatherings and orders that people stay at home.

