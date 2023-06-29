HARRISBURG, Pa. - A resolution (H.R. 41) sponsored by State Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery, to replace the state song was adopted by the House Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the House Democratic Communications Office.

In 1990, the state legislature adopted the current state song, “Pennsylvania,” by Eddie Khoury and Ronnie Bonner. State law establishes this as Pennsylvania’s official song for all public purposes, and the song is often performed at public events, such as gubernatorial inaugurations.

“I’m very glad that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle voted to pass this resolution. We need a song that we take pride in singing because it reflects our pride in Pennsylvania, the cradle of liberty and home to today’s dynamic industries and diverse communities,” Ciresi said.

The resolution will establish an independent commission to study the history of the state song, solicit submissions from the public, and recommend changes to the state song, according to the news release. The legislature will then have the option of passing legislation to change the state song based on the commission’s recommendation.

“The problem is this: most Pennsylvanians don’t know we have a state song, but they’ll probably recognize the state songs of Georgia, West Virginia, or New York,” Ciresi said. “State symbols are supposed to bring us together and be part of our identity. We should have a state song that everyone knows and loves because it reflects who we are as a people, and it should work to represent and market Pennsylvania and help bring in tourism.”