HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday afternoon that fully terminates Gov. Tom Wolf's disaster emergency declaration.
The House approved the bill 113-90.
It goes to the Senate, where passage would be the last word. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has no role in the resolution.
State regulations that have been suspended or waived will be put back into effect, although that process in some cases may take months. The resolution may affect Pennsylvanians’ ability to get additional food subsidies.
Pennsylvania voters during Tuesday's primary election approved constitutional amendments to impose restrictions on a governor's authority under an emergency disaster declaration.
Wolf has previously criticized the bill, calling lawmakers' announcement that they would pursue it a "discouraging development."
“Over the past 16 months, Pennsylvanians have had their lives upended, their livelihoods destroyed, and their liberty interrupted by Gov. Wolf’s inconsistent and unilateral use of powers under the COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration," Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) said in a statement.
“The emergency is over. Our hospitals are not overrun, successful vaccines are available and abundant, our schools are prepared to teach in person and Pennsylvanians are back to work. The time is now to end the declaration."