Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania House committee is voluntarily relinquishing its control over four bills to address gun violence, instead asking the speaker to have another panel take them over.

After a testy exchange between the two parties during a Judiciary Committee meeting on Monday, the vote concerned proposals regarding safe gun storage, an assault weapons ban, a red flag bill and a measure to give local governments power to enact their own protections.

The Democrats who voted with the GOP to send the bill package back to the speaker with a recommendation that he pass them over to the Local Government Committee said they hoped the proposals might somehow advance there.

