HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A proposal to set up a Republican-majority panel to review the fall election is headed for a final vote in the state House, over sharp Democratic objections.
A resolution passed out of the House State Government Committee on Wednesday would establish a Select Committee on Election Integrity to look into how the election is being regulated and conducted and to help determine if new legislation is needed.
A final House vote is likely to be held Thursday. The select committee would have subpoena power and money to operate. Democrats say they're concerned about Republicans launching partisan investigations into the election in the weeks ahead of Election Day.