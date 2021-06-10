HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Republican proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law would affect deadlines, early voting and mail-in ballots and require ID for all in-person voters.
The measure, sponsored by Republican State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, was made public Thursday.
It's likely to encounter pushback from Democrats in a state where statewide elections are usually competitive.
The bill will allow for early in-person voting beginning in 2025 and increase access for voters with disabilities, according to a news release from Chairman Seth Grove.
The bill would allow mail-in ballots to be counted starting five days before the election, as opposed to current law which allows the count to begin no earlier than 7 a.m. on Election Day, according to the news release. It would also move the last day to register to vote back to 30 days prior to an election.
The bill would expand upon Pennsylvania’s current voter identification law and require regular election audits, according to the news release.
All county election board websites would be required to use a .gov domain address.
The state’s counties have urged lawmakers to pass something by the end of the month so that changes to how and when ballots are counted will be in place for the Nov. 2 vote.