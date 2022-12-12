Both Republican Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County and Democrat Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia have been sworn in as majority leaders of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives. However, the question remains: Which party really has control?
"Neither Democrats nor Republicans have the magic number, which is 102," said Terry Madonna, a political analyst and senior fellow in residence for political affairs at Millersville University. "That's the majority in the chamber."
Currently, there are 99 elected Democrats and 101 Republicans. There are three vacancies, all in Allegheny County in districts previously held by Democrats. Summer Lee has been elected to Congress and Austin Davis will be the next lieutenant governor. Anthony Deluca died in October, just before the election, and his name could not be removed from the ballot.
Both Lee and Davis resigned — moves Madonna said they did not need to make this early.
"Essentially, until the elections take place to fill these vacancies, who's in charge and what happens is in dispute," Madonna said.
Cutler says he is the Republican leader.
"It is the math that makes me the majority leader at 101 to 99," he said.
Democratic State Rep.-Elect Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz of Berks County said there are challenges ahead.
"Staying very optimistic that we'll be able to work through it and that the Democrats will have the majority," Cepeda-Freytiz said.
McClinton has announced special elections for the vacant seats on Feb. 7. Cutler has taken the debate to court. His lawsuit argues that DeLuca's death means Democrats cannot claim they have 102 living members.
"We'll have to see if the courts get involved — the state courts get involved — in trying to work out a resolution to this problem that certainly exists now," Madonna said.
The new session is scheduled to begin on Jan. 3.