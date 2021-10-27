Harrisburg Capital Building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania House is advancing a bill to expand income eligibility limits for the state’s prescription drug subsidy program.

The House voted 199-to-0 on Wednesday to approve the bill that would increase the maximum income for PACENET to $33,500 for single people and $41,500 for married couples.

It's expected to bring more than 20,000 more seniors into the program. The bill was sent to the state Senate for its consideration.

PACENET and its companion program, PACE, are funded by the state lottery.

