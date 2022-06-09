ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With summertime comes fireworks, but with fireworks can come chaos.
“They are an issue,” says John Christopher, Captain of the Allentown Fire Department.
That’s why Pennsylvania state lawmakers are stepping in.
“You hear it and it's a huge quality-of-life issue. It can be even more problematic if you have a pet, if you're trying to sleep or a vet with PTSD,” says Pennsylvania State Rep. Mike Schlossberg.
The House of Representatives voted 160-38 on Wednesday for legislation that would put a time limit on fireworks use. That time frame would run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for July 2-4 and on December 31. On those days, they can be used until 1 a.m.
The state House also passed legislation that would extend the distance to 150 feet from buildings and vehicles where fireworks could be used, and give municipalities the option to ban them for most of the year.
For areas like Allentown, some say fireworks in the summer have become a nuisance, so this law would benefit residents and is a step in the right direction.
“All of Pennsylvania is not the same,” said Capt. Christopher. “In Allentown, because of how close you are to occupied structures, its never ok to shoot off fireworks.”
Schlossberg says he would like to see a total repeal of the act to legalize fireworks but, since that has not happened, this bill is the next best thing.
“I hope in the future we can do more but for now I'll take it,” said Rep. Schlossberg.
If this bill does become a law, the fine for any consumers who violate it would be bumped from $100 to $500.