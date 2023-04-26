HARRISBURG, Pa. - A bill that would require all child care centers in Pennsylvania to have carbon monoxide detectors is another step closer to becoming law.

The state House of Representatives passed H.B. 494 on Wednesday, said state Rep. Jeanne McNeill, who crafted the bill.

The legislation came after 28 kids and four adults at Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown were sent to the hospital in October 2022 due to a carbon monoxide leak.

The center did not have any detectors, and there were no laws requiring them.

The bill gives businesses a year and a half to come into compliance. After that, they could lose their license if they're caught without detectors installed.

In March, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced, through a federal grant, it was making two free carbon monoxide detectors available for every child care center in the state.

McNeill had said her bill is still necessary, though, because it would force businesses to actually go out and get them installed.

Some lawmakers were opposed, though, saying it would be another in a long list of regulations.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas, and poisoning can cause long-term health problems or death.

The bill now has to pass the Senate.