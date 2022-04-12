The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed House Bill 972 on Tuesday in a 115-84 vote. Also known as the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," the legislation says transgender athletes can't join a team or sport designated for women or girls.
"We don't see why they're taking this action now where they could be working on other things like infrastructure and fixing potholes and hunger and housing insecurity," said Corrine Goodwin, Executive Director of the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project.
Goodwin says the vote was expected, calling it a wedge issue aimed at driving people to the polls.
"There has not been a single instance reported in the state of Pennsylvania of K-12 trans youth dominating any kind of sport," Goodwin said.
After nearly two hours of debate, just four Democratic representatives voted in favor of the bill, including Representative Mark Rozzi from Berks County. He told 69 News it was one of his toughest votes but he feels there's a biological difference between boys and girls that he saw first-hand as a former youth basketball and softball coach.
Gov. Tom Wolf has already vowed to veto the bill so Goodwin says all Tuesday's vote did was subject transgender kids to more bullying.
"What it's doing is creating problems for these young people, as young as five years old, who just want to kick a soccer ball around with their friends," Goodwin said.
Rozzi says he stands behind the trans community, but this issue comes down to fairness and it will continue to come up in front of state lawmakers unless the NCAA or Olympic Committee makes a ruling.
The bill is moving to the state Senate for consideration, although a vote has not yet been scheduled.